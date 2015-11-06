BRIEF-Tullett Prebon to reduce headcount by 5 pct in interdealer product areas

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Tullett Prebon Plc

* Trading statement

* Over summer and through September and October level of activity in wholesale OTC financial markets has continued to be under pressure from structural and cyclical factors affecting interdealer broker industry

* Market volumes continue to be adversely affected by more onerous regulatory environment

* Strategic review concluded that energy and commodities markets do not currently face all same pressures as traditional interdealer broker product areas

* Revenue in four months july to october of 255 mln stg was 9 pct higher than 233 mln stg reported for same period last year

* Further action is being taken to reduce headcount and fixed costs in affected areas

* These actions are expected to result in a reduction of around 5 pct in front office headcount in traditional interdealer product areas

* Continuation of low interest rate conditions and compressed bond market spreads in Europe has further dampened activity, particularly in interest rate derivatives and fixed income products

* Year to date (January to October) revenue of 671 mln stg was 13 pct higher than 594 mln stg reported for same period last year

* Cost of these actions will be charged as an exceptional item in 2015 accounts