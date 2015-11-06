BRIEF-Intu Properties says on target to return to like-for-like growth for full year

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Intu Properties Plc

* Occupancy increased by 40 basis points since 30 june 2015 to 95.5 per cent

* We are on target, assuming no material tenant failures, for delivering a return to like-for-like growth for full year

* On target for a return to like-for-like net rental income growth for year as a whole (h1 2015: -1.0 percent) through improved lettings and rising occupancy

* Continued improvement in retailer demand with 84 new long term leases agreed for £18 million of new annual rent, 11 per cent above previous passing rent

* Year-On-Year footfall to date is marginally up in uk and up 5 per cent in spain

* Look forward to a return to like-for-like net rental income growth for 2015, well positioned for a more meaningful uplift next year - ceo