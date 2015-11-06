FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Intu Properties says on target to return to like-for-like growth for full year
Sections
Featured
China agrees more U.N. actions needed against North Korea
North Korea
China agrees more U.N. actions needed against North Korea
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 6, 2015 / 7:12 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Intu Properties says on target to return to like-for-like growth for full year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Intu Properties Plc

* Occupancy increased by 40 basis points since 30 june 2015 to 95.5 per cent

* We are on target, assuming no material tenant failures, for delivering a return to like-for-like growth for full year

* On target for a return to like-for-like net rental income growth for year as a whole (h1 2015: -1.0 percent) through improved lettings and rising occupancy

* Continued improvement in retailer demand with 84 new long term leases agreed for £18 million of new annual rent, 11 per cent above previous passing rent

* Year-On-Year footfall to date is marginally up in uk and up 5 per cent in spain

* Look forward to a return to like-for-like net rental income growth for 2015, well positioned for a more meaningful uplift next year - ceo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.