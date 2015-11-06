FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Storebrand in partnership with Cognizant, result effect of NOK 50 mln in Q1 2016
#Financials
November 6, 2015 / 7:12 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Storebrand in partnership with Cognizant, result effect of NOK 50 mln in Q1 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Storebrand Asa

* Storebrand says has today entered into a long term strategic partnership agreement with Cognizant.

* Says this will provide cost reductions for the Group.

* As part of the agreement, Storebrand Group will sell 66 per cent of the shares in the Group’s shared service center, Storebrand Baltic UAB in Lithuania.

* It is expected that this part of the agreement will give a positive result effect of around NOK 50 million in Q1 2016, depending on the closing date. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Camilla Knudsen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
