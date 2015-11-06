FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Industrivarden below 10 pct of capital in SCA after loan to Handelsbanken Pension Foundation
November 6, 2015 / 7:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Industrivarden below 10 pct of capital in SCA after loan to Handelsbanken Pension Foundation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Industrivarden AB

* Industrivarden reports reduction in share of capital in SCA to under 10% as a result of the company’s loan of 12,251,248 Class B shares in SCA to the Handelsbanken Pension Foundation

* As a result of the conversion that has been announced earlier today of Class A to Class B shares (which reduces the total number of votes in SCA), Industrivärden has requested conversion of 5,250,000 Class A shares in SCA to Class B shares. This with the aim that Industrivärden’s shareholding in SCA will continue to represent less than 30% of the total number of votes in SCA. Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

