FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-DNB to explore strategic alternatives for part of its credit cards
Sections
Featured
China agrees more U.N. actions needed against North Korea
North Korea
China agrees more U.N. actions needed against North Korea
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 6, 2015 / 7:42 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-DNB to explore strategic alternatives for part of its credit cards

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - DNB :

* Says has decided to initiate a process to assess various strategic alternatives related to the bank’s credit cards that are provided through external channels

* This affects around one-third of the bank’s total credit card portfolio

* Says this unit has assets of about NOK 6 billion

* Says credit cards operated under the DNB brand represent around two-thirds of the bank’s total credit card portfolio. These operations are not encompassed by the strategic assessment

* Says will now explore all possibilities and seek to find the best long-term solution for both DNB and these operation

* Says assessment could result in the sale of all or parts of the operations, though it is also possible that the operations will be retained in DNB

* A potential sale will have a positive effect on DNB’s Tier 1 capital

* DNB Markets serves as financial advisors Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.