Nov 6 (Reuters) - Bharat Telecom Ltd :

* Quarter ended Sept. 30, 2015 revenue from operations of 7.1 million rupees versus 9 million rupees year ago

* Quarter ended Sept. 30, 2015 loss before taxation of 8.6 million rupees versus 20.1 million rupees last year

* Qtrly diluted loss per share of 0.45 rupees Source : bit.ly/1Q7Vvik Further company coverage: