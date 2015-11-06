FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Restamax Q3 EBITDA up at EUR 5.4 million
November 6, 2015 / 8:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Restamax Q3 EBITDA up at EUR 5.4 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Restamax Oyj :

* Q3 turnover 31.3 million euros ($34.1 million) versus 23.9 million euros year ago

* Q3 EBITDA 5.4 million euros versus 4.0 million euros year ago

* Keeps FY profit guidance as of Nov. 6, 2015

* Estimates that group will reach a turnover of over 100 million euros during 2015 financial period, and that EBITDA and operating profit will increase proportionally compared to previous financial period

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9189 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

