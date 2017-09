Nov 6 (Reuters) - Polskie Gornictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo SA (PGNiG)

* Poland’s PGNiG Deputy Chief Executive Zbigniew Skrzypkiewicz responsible for exploration and extraction in the group, said on Friday that the company had identified potential acquision targets in the United States and Canada. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Writing by Marcin Goettig)