BRIEF-IKB Deutsche Industriebank says IKB Leasing Group will acquire new business activities
November 6, 2015 / 12:28 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-IKB Deutsche Industriebank says IKB Leasing Group will acquire new business activities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG :

* IKB Leasing Group will acquire new business activities of Albis Mobil Lease GmbH and Uta Leasing GmbH

* Business activities of AML/UTA will continue as a separate company while operating as a wholly owned subsidiary of IKB Leasing GmbH

* Existing partnerships with customers and cooperation partners of AML/UTA are to be continued and expanded

* Employees of AML/UTA are being taken on by IKB Leasing Group

