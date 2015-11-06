BRIEF-IKB Deutsche Industriebank says IKB Leasing Group will acquire new business activities

Nov 6 (Reuters) - IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG :
* IKB Leasing Group will acquire new business activities of Albis Mobil Lease GmbH and Uta Leasing GmbH
* Business activities of AML/UTA will continue as a separate company while operating as a wholly owned subsidiary of IKB Leasing GmbH
* Existing partnerships with customers and cooperation partners of AML/UTA are to be continued and expanded
* Employees of AML/UTA are being taken on by IKB Leasing Group
