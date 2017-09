Nov 6 (Reuters) - Ossur Hf :

* Says has purchased 2,465,000 own shares (about 0.6 pct of company’s total share capital) at 22.2 Danish crowns per share

* Total purchase amount was 54,723,000 million crowns or about $8 million

