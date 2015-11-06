FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Norway Royal Salmon says prosecutor appeals Nord Senja Laks verdict
November 6, 2015 / 9:36 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Norway Royal Salmon says prosecutor appeals Nord Senja Laks verdict

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Norway Royal Salmon Asa

* Says has received notice of appeal from the Norwegian National Authority for Investigation and Prosecution of Economic and Environmental Crime regarding the verdict against Nord Senja Laks as

* Says owns 66.67% of the shares in Nord Senja Laks

* Says on Oct 19, Nord Senja Laks AS was sentenced to pay a fine of NOK 5 mln, and confiscation of NOK 400,000

* Says Nord Senja Laks AS was not sentenced to loss of rights. Consequently, the verdict had no effect on the licenses held be Nord Senja Laks AS and future operations

* Says prosecutor has filed a notice of appeal regarding the fine and the decision not to sentence Nord Senja Laks AS to loss of rights Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

