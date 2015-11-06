FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Warimpex announces early redemption of convertible bonds
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 6, 2015 / 2:32 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Warimpex announces early redemption of convertible bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Warimpex Finanz und Beteiligungs AG :

* Announces early redemption of convertible bonds with a total volume of 23.5 million Polish zloty ($6.00 million) (roughly 5.5 million euros) that were to mature in March 2016 and October 2016

* Announces extension of existing convertible bonds with a volume of 19.5 million zloty (roughly 4.6 million euros) for three years under new terms

* Interest rate: 2.5pct p.a., payable semi-annually

* Conversion price: 5.94 zloty (around 1.40 euro)

* Nominal value: 19.5 million zloty (around 4.6 million euros)

* Maturity: Nov. 3, 2018 Source text - bit.ly/1RBligv Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9175 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

