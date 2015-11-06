FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Fonciere de Paris issues two bonds for 150 mln euros in total
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy and Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Ex-manager to face charges in Philippines for cyber heist
Cyber Risk
Ex-manager to face charges in Philippines for cyber heist
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 6, 2015 / 4:56 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Fonciere de Paris issues two bonds for 150 mln euros in total

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Fonciere De Paris SIIC Sa :

* Says to have issued on Nov. 6 two bonds for total of 150 million euros ($161.21 million)

* First bond of 100 million euros lasts eight years and carries a 3.00 percent interest rate per annum

* Second bond of 50 million euros lasts seven years and carries a 2.75 percent interest rate per annum

* Issues realised through private placement undertaken by BNP Paribas and Société Générale Source text: bit.ly/1Pf5L8p Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9305 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.