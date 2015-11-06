FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Conafi Prestito signs three-year funding agreement with Banca Sistema
November 6, 2015 / 5:06 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Conafi Prestito signs three-year funding agreement with Banca Sistema

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Conafi Prestito SpA :

* Signs with Banca Sistema a three-year agreement for the transfer of receivables from Conafi Prestito to Banca Sistema for a total amount of maximum 100 million euros ($107.42 million) per year

* Funding deal also includes a three-year servicing agreement, according to which Conafi Prestito is entrusted with the task of carrying out all of the activities of collection, monitoring and debt recovery related to the receivables transferred by Conafi Prestito to Banca Sistema

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9309 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

