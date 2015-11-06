BRIEF-Conafi Prestito signs three-year funding agreement with Banca Sistema

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Conafi Prestito SpA :
* Signs with Banca Sistema a three-year agreement for the transfer of receivables from Conafi Prestito to Banca Sistema for a total amount of maximum 100 million euros ($107.42 million) per year
* Funding deal also includes a three-year servicing agreement, according to which Conafi Prestito is entrusted with the task of carrying out all of the activities of collection, monitoring and debt recovery related to the receivables transferred by Conafi Prestito to Banca Sistema
