BRIEF-MTN says CEO Sifiso Dabengwa resigns,talks with Nigerian authorities ongoing
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 9, 2015 / 5:30 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-MTN says CEO Sifiso Dabengwa resigns,talks with Nigerian authorities ongoing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - MTN Group Ltd :

* Changes to the board of directors of MTN and further cautionary announcement

* Chief executive officer of company Sifiso Dabengwa has resigned with immediate effect

* Non-Executive chairman of company Phuthuma Nhleko has agreed to act as executive chairman for a maximum period of 6 months

* Engagement with Nigerian authorities on Nigerian communications commission fine is continuing

* Shareholders will be advised as soon as there are any material developments on this matter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
