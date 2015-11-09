FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sunrise Communications Group Q3 revenue down at CHF 487 mln
November 9, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sunrise Communications Group Q3 revenue down at CHF 487 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Sunrise Communications Group AG :

* Q3 revenue decrease, as expected, of 8.5 pct 487 million Swiss francs ($485.25 million) year-on-year

* Q3 adjusted EBITDA decrease of 7.5 pct year-on-year to 169 million francs; 20 bps year-on-year margin improvement

* Q3 net income with 67 million francs year-on-year increase to 14 million francs

* Full year guidance confirmed

* Reiterates a dividend of at least 135 million francs (equalling 3 francs per share) for 2015 to be paid in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0036 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

