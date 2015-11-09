FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-BRIEF-Abn Amro Bank Q3 underlying profit rises to 509 mln euros
November 9, 2015 / 6:31 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-BRIEF-Abn Amro Bank Q3 underlying profit rises to 509 mln euros

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects period in headline to Q3 from Q)

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Abn Amro Bank NV IPO-ABN.AS:

* Reports Q3 operating income of 2.11 billion euros ($2.27 billion) compared to 2.01 billion euros a year ago

* Q3 operating result is 875 million euros compared to 862 million euros a year ago

* Q3 underlying profit is 509 million euros compared to 450 million euros a year ago

* Says the capital position (fully-loaded CET1 ratio) was 14.8 percent at the end of September , up from 14.0 percent at the end of June

* Says the underlying return on equity (ROE) was 12.7 percent in the third quarter of 2015, equal to the third quarter of 2014

* Says it raised its financial ambitions

* Sees fully-loaded Common Equity Tier 1 ratio range of 11.5-13.5 percent

* Sees cost/income ratio of 56-60 percent by 2017

* Sees return on equity of 10-13 percent in the coming years

* Sees dividend payout ratio of 50 percent as from and over the full year 2017 Source text: abn.com/1SCKQuv Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9286 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

