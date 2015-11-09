FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Manz slumps to 9-mth EBIT loss on order cancellations, delays
#Semiconductors
November 9, 2015 / 6:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Manz slumps to 9-mth EBIT loss on order cancellations, delays

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Manz AG

* Revenue trend in 2015 substantially affected by order cancellation and order delays

* Significant negative operating result due to high cost basis and low revenue level

* Overall, in this fiscal year, Manz is confronted with cancellations and order delays with a total volume of around 140 million euros

* 9-mth revenue 169.0 million euros vs prior-year level of 250.9 million euros

* 9-mth earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) -20.6 million euros (previous year: 19.6 million euros)

* 9-mth earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) -30.1 million euros (previous year 1.5 million euros).

* Will present key measures and associated expenses on December 10, 2015

* Goal is that beginning with fiscal year 2016, no further cost burden will arise from solar segment

* Is examining options for solar segment since negotiations concerning sale of a cigsfab are drawing out longer than expected Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
