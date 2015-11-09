FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pierre et Vacances and HNA Tourism Groups sign strategic partnership
November 9, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Pierre et Vacances and HNA Tourism Groups sign strategic partnership

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Pierre et Vacances SA :

* Announces signature of the strategic partnership agreements between Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs and HNA Tourism Groups

* Implementation of these agreements remains subject to customary approvals by French and Chinese authorities

* These projects will be implemented within a joint-venture 60 percent owned by HNA Tourism Group and 40 percent by Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs that will be incorporated by end of 2015

* This joint-venture will support real estate and tourism services provided on behalf of investors from each project

* It will be granted exclusivity to develop concepts inspired by Center Parcs in China

* HNA tourism group commits to mobilize funding for five first projects over next three years, for a total investment value estimated at 1 billion euros ($1.08 billion)

* Agreements between both groups plan an equity investment of HNA Tourism Group into Pierre Et Vacances S.A.

* HNA Tourism Group will subscribe to a reserved capital increase representing 10.00 percent of PVSA capital post transaction at a price of 25.18 euros per share

* Following this capital increase, SITI (holding controlled by Gérard Bremond) will hold 39.83 percent of PVSA capital and 57.99 percent of voting rights

* As part of this partnership, SITI and HNA Tourism Group signed a shareholders’ agreement as follows:

* HNA Tourism Group to commit to a lock-up and standstill clauses

* HNA Tourism Group to have two representatives at PVSA board of directors

* SITI to maintain its majority representation at PVSA board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9290 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
