Nov 9 (Reuters) - Brait Se :

* Trading statement: unaudited interim results 30 September 2015

* Sees NAV per share for 12 months ended 30 September 2015 up 220 pct to 230 pct in Euro

* Sees NAV for six months ended 30 September 2015 up in range of 32 pct to 36 pct in euro Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)