BRIEF-Hiscox says gross written premiums for 9 months to Sept up 12.9 pct
November 9, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Hiscox says gross written premiums for 9 months to Sept up 12.9 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Hiscox Ltd :

* Gross written premiums grew by 12.9 pct to 1,536.9 million stg (2014:1,361.3 million stg) driven by a strong performance in insurance lines particularly in Hiscox USA and Hiscox london market.

* Rating environment remains mixed. In our retail businesses in UK and US, rates are broadly flat. In europe we are seeing single-digit increases in both personal and commercial lines.

* Investment return to 30 September 2015 was +0.7 pct (+0.9% annualised).

* Group has also benefited from good risk selection and a lack of storms, floods and hurricanes

* A combination of good underwriting and wind season ending without incident has resulted in another benign period for hiscox

* Although considerable uncertainty exists around explosion in port of Tianjin, based on early estimates, group expects net claims of $10 million

* For Californian wildfires in September and more recent South Carolina floods, group had limited exposure

* Hiscox UK and Europe has reserved net EUR 5 million for October floods in south of France Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

