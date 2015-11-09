BRIEF-Lonmin says FY underlying loss per share of 16.2 cents

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Lonmin Plc

* Final results

* Fy platinum sales of 751,560 ounces - highest since 2007 and above market guidance of 730,000 ounces

* Fy cost of production per pgm ounce reduced to r10,339 per pgm ounce - lower than guidance of r10,800

* Fy tightly controlled capital expenditure of $136 million - lower than original guidance of $250 million

* Fy underlying loss per share of 16.2 cents versus earnings 5.4 cents in prior year

* Fy net debt of $185 million with available committed facilities of $543 million (net debt of $29 million in 2014)

* Fy underlying loss before tax $143 million ($46 million profit in 2014)

* Sees platinum sales of c.700,000 ounces for 2016, and c.650,000 for each of 2017 and 2018

* Unit costs to be broadly flat on 2015 in nominal terms at c.r10,400 for three more years to 2018

* Sees capital expenditure limited to c.$132 million for 2016, $110 million for 2017 and $188 million for 2018

* Reduction in size of group’s workforce and overheads planned to deliver 2016 cost reduction of c.r0.7 billion and c.r1.6 billion for 2017

* Renegotiating ore purchase agreements to include more favourable terms which will allow mining at w1 and e1 shafts to continue in 2016

* Reporting of how vw diesel crisis might effect pgms has been varied

* Crisis highlights need for tightened and harmonised legislation worldwide which would require more platinum demand

* Global primary platinum supply forecast is 5.8 moz for 2015, a 17% recovery on 2014

* Total revenue for year ended 30 sept 2015 was $1,293 million, an increase of $328 million or 34%, compared to prior year revenue of $965 million