FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Akfen REIT units sign credit agreement of total 60 mln euro
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 9, 2015 / 6:36 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Akfen REIT units sign credit agreement of total 60 mln euro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Akfen Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS :

* Units sign credit agreement of total 60 million euro ($64.6 million) to refinance debt and investment projects

* Credit agreement signed between units Akfen GT, Akfen Karaköy, Russian Property Investment and Hotel Development Investment and Credit Europe Bank and Fibabanka

* Apart from aforementioned loan, units Russian Hotel Investment, Russian Property Investment and Hotel Development Investment signed credit agreement with Credit Europe Bank to refinance all current debt Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9286 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.