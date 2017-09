Nov 9 (Reuters) - Magnolia Bostad AB :

* Q3 revenue 370.6 million Swedish crowns ($42.6 million) versus 5.1 million crowns year ago

* Q3 operating profit 61.6 million versus 0.0 million crowns year ago

* Q3 revenue and profit were positively affected by, among others, sale of 216 rental units in the municipality of Karlstad

($1 = 8.6983 Swedish crowns)