BRIEF-Onxeo reports promising initial results from Phase 1 trial of belinostat
November 9, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Onxeo reports promising initial results from Phase 1 trial of belinostat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Onxeo SA :

* Reports the initial results from its Phase 1 trial of belinostat, its potent, pan-HDAC (histone deacetylase) inhibitor, in combination with CHOP chemotherapy regimen as first-line treatment in patients with peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL)

* Says data demonstrate 89 percent objective response rate, 72 percent complete response rate, and good safety profile of belinostat in combination with CHOP

* Study supports interest of belinostat in combination with CHOP as first-line treatment for PTCL

* Says the efficacy data indicate that the combination is a promising new regimen in PTCL that Onxeo together with its partner Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will further evaluate in a Phase 3 randomized trial, planned to begin in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

