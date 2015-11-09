FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-CellaVision Q3 operating profit up significantly to SEK 30.3 million
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
November 9, 2015 / 7:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-CellaVision Q3 operating profit up significantly to SEK 30.3 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - CellaVision AB :

* Q3 net sales 74.5 million Swedish crowns ($8.6 million)versus 47.0 million crowns year ago

* Q3 operating profit 30.3 million crowns versus 7.7 million crowns year ago

* Very sound growth in sales and operating margin explained by order for veterinary medicine laboratories in North America

* For full year 2015 continue to expect an operative operating profit in excess of 65 million crowns

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.7123 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.