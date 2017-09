Nov 9 (Reuters) - Schneider Electric :

* Successfully launches its first climate bond with AXA IM , Mirova and Neuflize Obc Investissements

* Says climate bond was launched in October, raising 200 million euros ($215.2 million) with a 10-year maturity and a coupon of 1.841 percent

* Objective of this bond issue is to finance Schneider Electric’s research and development programs dedicated to technologies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9292 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)