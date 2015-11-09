BRIEF-Russia's Etalon declares H1 dividend of $0.03 per share

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Etalon Group Ltd says:

* The board of directors of the company has declared an interim dividend of $0.03 per share for H1 2015;

* The dividend represents 25 percent of the company’s consolidated net profit for the period;

* The ex-dividend date for holders of the company’s Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) was set as November 19, 2015, and the record date is November 20, 2015;

* Dividends are to be paid on December 15, 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Moscow Newsroom)