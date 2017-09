Nov 9 (Reuters) - OCI NV :

* Announces the filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission of a registration statement on Form S-4 containing a preliminary proxy statement/shareholders circular/prospectus in connection with the proposed combination of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. and OCI's European, North American and Global Distribution businesses Source text: bit.ly/1HC3TyG Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)