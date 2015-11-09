BRIEF-LSEG sees operating margin rise at information services unit

Nov 9 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc

* LSEG - investor update event

* Event will cover drivers of growth across components of division, with a particular focus on FTSE Russell benchmark business

* Expectation of double digit revenue growth P.A. Over next 3 years for FTSE Russell and Unavista/ Sedol

* Operating margin for information services division to increase through revenue growth and realisation of cost synergies from integration of FTSE and Russell Benchmark businesses