BRIEF-Bet at home com 9-month EBT up 28.8 pct at EUR 23.1 mln
#Casinos & Gaming
November 9, 2015 / 10:22 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Bet at home com 9-month EBT up 28.8 pct at EUR 23.1 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Bet at Home com AG :

* 9-month profit before income tax increased by 28.8 pct to 23.1 million euros ($24.88 million)

* 9-month gross betting and gaming income increased by 8.4 pct to 87.5 million euros

* 9-month EBITDA increased to 22.1 million euros, 4.9 million euros up year-on-year (Q1-Q3 2014: 17.2 million euros)

* 9-month EBIT also increased by 4.8 million euros to 21.5 million euros due to positive development in first nine months (Q1-Q3 2014: 16.7 million euros)

* 9-month consolidated net finance income increased to 1.6 million euros in first three quarters (Q1-Q3 2014: 1.2 million euros)

* On-year increase in gross betting and gaming revenue and confirms that from a current perspective, EBITDA in excess of 25 million euros appears to be a realistic figure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9285 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
