FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-UBM Realitaetenentwicklung plans bond issue of up to EUR 75 mln
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 9, 2015 / 9:57 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-UBM Realitaetenentwicklung plans bond issue of up to EUR 75 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - UBM Realitaetenentwicklung AG :

* Intends to issue a bond of up to 75 million euros ($80.78 million) (possibly also with option to increase)

* Bond is likely to have a five-year term and be targeted at private investors in Austria and Germany as well as institutional investors

* Plans to use proceeds to realize new and existing projects, particularly planned increase in activity on home markets of Austria, Germany and Poland, as well as to build up liquidity to facilitate potential corporate acquisitions

* Proceeds will serve to optimize financing structure and improve firm’s financial strength as well as being used for partial refinancing of existing financial liabilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9284 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.