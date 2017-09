BRIEF-Jutlander Bank Q3 net interest income up at 392.2 million crowns

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Jutlander Bank A/S :

* 9-Month net income 143.8 million Danish crowns ($20.8 million) versus 103.0 million crowns year ago

* 9-Month net interest income 392.2 million crowns versus 368.6 million crowns year ago

* 9-Month loan losses 124.5 million crowns versus 175.6 million crowns year ago

* Still expects 2015 core income of 310 million - 335 million crowns and lower loan losses and write-downs than in 2014

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9239 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)