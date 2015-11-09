FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Biohit's ColonView test option in colorectal screening project in Russia
#Healthcare
November 9, 2015 / 9:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Biohit's ColonView test option in colorectal screening project in Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Biohit Oyj

* Colorectal screening project to start in Russia with Biohit ColonView test

* Russian Federation starts a pilot project for colorectal cancer (CRC) screening, targeted to 48-75-year-old asymptomatic persons

* Pilot program will start during November in Saint Petersburg, with around 20,000 persons to be screened

* Screening test will be selected for project, based on results from pilot phase, Biohit Oyj’s ColonView test is one of options

* After this, the project will last six years and will include all 18 districts of Saint Petersburg

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

