Nov 9 (Reuters) - Arrow Global

* Acquired a loan portfolio in netherlands with a face value of circa eur 173 million.

* Portfolio comprises mainly unsecured, paying and non-Paying loans

* Arrow Global Group Plc says purchase reinforces European growth strategy and represents an expansion of arrow global’s footprint in Netherlands

* Says we remain on track to deliver overall full-year results in line with our expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: