BRIEF-Talks between Wincor Nixdorf, Diebold ongoing - Wincor CEO

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Wincor Nixdorf AG CEO
* Says expects hardly any lift from market, but savings having effect faster than expected
* Says success of restructurng shows that we can survive on our own
* Says talks with Diebold will show whether takeover offers better prospects
* Says on the lookout for software companies to acquire
* Says combination with Diebold offers opportunities, has advantages and disadvantages
* Says talks with Diebold not aimed at hostile takeover
* Says cannot comment on how long talks with Diebold will take
* Says is currently being advised only by Goldman Sachs on Diebold Further company coverage: