BRIEF-Talks between Wincor Nixdorf, Diebold ongoing - Wincor CEO
#Market News
November 9, 2015 / 10:47 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Talks between Wincor Nixdorf, Diebold ongoing - Wincor CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Wincor Nixdorf AG CEO

* Says expects hardly any lift from market, but savings having effect faster than expected

* Says success of restructurng shows that we can survive on our own

* Says talks with Diebold will show whether takeover offers better prospects

* Says on the lookout for software companies to acquire

* Says combination with Diebold offers opportunities, has advantages and disadvantages

* Says talks with Diebold not aimed at hostile takeover

* Says cannot comment on how long talks with Diebold will take

* Says is currently being advised only by Goldman Sachs on Diebold Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
