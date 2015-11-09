FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 9, 2015 / 12:12 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Schouw & Co acquires Specma AB from Investment AB Latour

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Schouw & Co A/S

* Schouw & Co. signed an agreement earlier to acquire the hydraulics company Specma AB from Investment AB Latour of Sweden

* The transaction is worth a total of 820 million Swedish crowns ($94.71 million) on a debt-free basis (enterprise value), equal to about 650 million Danish crowns

* Deal will have no effect on Schouw & Co.’s consolidated revenue and EBIT guidance for 2015 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6581 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
