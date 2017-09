Nov 9 (Reuters) - Space2 SpA :

* Net financial position at Sept. 30 starting from May 28 at 305 million euros ($327.23 million)

* Reports net profit from May 28 to Sept. 30 of 11,285 euros

* Does not provide comparative data as company listed on July 31, 2015

