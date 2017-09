Nov 9 (Reuters) - Jutlander Bank A/S :

* Plans to raise additional capital of 200 million Danish crowns ($28.9 million)

* Loan will have maturity of 10 years with option for early repayment 5 years after issue

* Issue to take place by end of 2015

