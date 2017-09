Nov 9 (Reuters) - Optimal Payments Plc :

* Announces that, with immediate effect, Optimal Payments Plc has been renamed Paysafe Group Plc

* Group's London Stock Exchange tradable instrument display mnemonic ("TIDM") will change from OPAY.L to PAYS.L