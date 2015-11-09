BRIEF-Altice announces intention to accelerate Fiber investments in France and Portugal

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Altice NV :

* Altice announces its intention to accelerate its fiber investments in France and Portugal

* In France, Altice group has set itself new targets in terms of Fiber deployment and now aims to reach 12 million homes passed by end of 2017, 18 million homes passed by the end of 2020 and 22 million homes passed by the end of 2022

* In Portugal, Altice group announced that it aims to build-out fiber to an additional 3 million households and businesses over next five years, at a rate of 600,000 homes per year