* Reports Q3 revenue of 2.5 million euros ($2.7 million) versus 2.5 million euros a year ago (-1.3 pct)

* Growth prospects allow to envisage gradual payment of a dividend that could represent about 50 pct of current income before depreciation and excluding sales of 2017

