FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Tom Tailor initiates cost reduction and efficiency program "CORE"
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 9, 2015 / 5:41 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Tom Tailor initiates cost reduction and efficiency program "CORE"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Tom Tailor :

* Initiates cost reduction and efficiency program “CORE” to increase competitiveness

* Focus on core brands and closing of Tom Tailor Polo Team and Tom Tailor Contemporary Men

* Return-Based evaluation of sales organization across countries and channels

* Reduction of operating costs

* Strategy unchanged: long-term profitable growth through accelerated verticalization

* Expects to realize full financial impact of cost reduction measures, amounting to at least 10 million euros ($11 million) per year, from 2018 onward

* Tom Tailor Polo Team brand and Tom Tailor Contemporary Men line are scheduled to be withdrawn from market in summer of 2016

* In 2016, up to 30 new stores are scheduled to be opened, as compared with 115 openings in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9293 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.