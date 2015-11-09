BRIEF-Tom Tailor initiates cost reduction and efficiency program "CORE"

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Tom Tailor :

* Initiates cost reduction and efficiency program “CORE” to increase competitiveness

* Focus on core brands and closing of Tom Tailor Polo Team and Tom Tailor Contemporary Men

* Return-Based evaluation of sales organization across countries and channels

* Reduction of operating costs

* Strategy unchanged: long-term profitable growth through accelerated verticalization

* Expects to realize full financial impact of cost reduction measures, amounting to at least 10 million euros ($11 million) per year, from 2018 onward

* Tom Tailor Polo Team brand and Tom Tailor Contemporary Men line are scheduled to be withdrawn from market in summer of 2016

* In 2016, up to 30 new stores are scheduled to be opened, as compared with 115 openings in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9293 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)