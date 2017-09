Nov 9 (Reuters) - Banca Intermobiliare di Investimenti e Gestioni SpA :

* 9-month net loss 2.8 million euros ($3.01 million) versus profit of 8.5 million euros a year ago

* 9-month operating income 96.6 million euros versus 102.5 million euros a year ago

* Net result is mainly due to significant impairments on loans amounting to over 35 million euros

