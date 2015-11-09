FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Sky prices 500 mln euros 10 year fixed rate bond
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Broadcasting
November 9, 2015 / 5:51 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sky prices 500 mln euros 10 year fixed rate bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Sky Plc

* Sky prices EUR500 million 10 year fixed rate bond

* Successfully priced EUR 500 million of euro denominated bonds to be issued under its £5,000,000,000 global medium term note programme

* Net proceeds from issue of bonds are expected to be used to refinance existing bond maturities and/or for general corporate purposes.

* Bonds (due to be issued on 17 November 2015) have a coupon of 2.25%, and are due 2025.

* Following this deal, Sky’s overall pre-tax cost of debt will be below 4% per annum with an average maturity across total bond portfolio of 7.5 years. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.