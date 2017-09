Nov 10 (Reuters) - Celyad SA :

* Celyad successfully completes 30-day safety follow-up of first patient cohort in NKG2D Car T-Cell phase I trial

* No treatment-related safety issues reported at 30 days post-treatment of all patients in first cohort of trial following single dose NKG2D Car T-Cell infusion

* Expanding trial to include sites at renowned cancer research centers in U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)