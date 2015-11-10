FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Grandvision reports nine months 2015 EBITDA growth of 16.7 pct
November 10, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Grandvision reports nine months 2015 EBITDA growth of 16.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Grandvision NV :

* Reports nine months 2015 revenue growth of 15.5 pct and EBITDA growth of 16.7 pct

* 9 month revenue increased by 15.5 pct or 14.7 pct at constant exchange rates (3Q: 12.7 pct and 13.2 pct, respectively) to 2,419 million euros (3Q: 808 million euros)

* Adjusted EBITDA (i.e. EBITDA before non-recurring items) grew by 16.7 pct or 15.4 pct at constant exchange rates (3Q15: 15.7 pct and 14.9 pct, respectively) to 400 million euros in 9 months (3Q: 142 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

