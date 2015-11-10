FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Korian agrees to acquire Casa Reha
November 10, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Korian agrees to acquire Casa Reha

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Korian :

* Korian agrees to acquire Casa Reha GmbH and pursues its growth strategy in Germany

* Acquisition of Casa Reha, third-largest operator of nursing homes in Germany

* Accretive impact from 2016

* Step towards achieving 3 billion euros target in 2017

* Acquisition will be financed through Korian`s cash and undrawn credit lines

* Synergies expected from this transaction have been identified and are estimated at c. 5 million euros on a full-year basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

