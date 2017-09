Nov 10 (Reuters) - TomTom NV :

* TomTom Telematics and Shell cooperate to offer the TomTom Telematics fleet management platform WEBFLEET alongside Shell fuel management services

* TomTom Telematics will launch a service that integrates euroShell cards data into its WEBFLEET platform