Nov 9 (Reuters) - Orange SA

* Orange signs an agreement with Helios Investment Partners for sale of its stake in Telkom Kenya

* Orange said it has signed a binding agreement with helios investment partners for sale of its entire 70 percent stake in telkom kenya.

* Finalization of transaction remains subject to approval from relevant authorities. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)